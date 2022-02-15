Three strikers Manchester United could target in the summer

Kolkata, February 15: Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, who is set to take over as a consultant at the end of the season, has publicly addressed the Red Devils' need for "best possible centre-forward" this summer.
With
Edinson
Cavani's
contract
set
to
expire
at
the
end
of
the
season,
Rangnick
said,
"This
is
obvious
[that
United
need
a
striker].
Edinson's
contract
is
running
out
in
the
summer
and
the
club
needs
the
best
possible
centre-forward.
I
think
everyone
is
aware
of
that."
It looks highly unlikely that Cavani will sign a contract renewal while the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford also could be up in the air if the Red Devils fail to qualify for Champions League. The two superstars are anyway at the fag ends of their careers which clearly indicates that a new number nine will be the top priority for Manchester United this summer.
Here, we look at three players the Red Devils could target.
Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world over the last few years despite the 28-year-old not winning a single trophy yet in his career. The England skipper was hell bent to joining Manchester City last summer but a move failed to materialize as Spurs held firm to every approach the Cityzens made. Kane's dip in form this season and his age could mean that Manchester City's interest in him has potentially ended and it could be an opportunity for Manchester United to snap up their long term target. Especially if the Red Devils appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss in the summer, a reunion with Kane could very well be on the cards.
Gerard Moreno - Villareal
Moreno's rise to prominence at Villareal in the last few years has seen the 29-year-old being linked with a number of big clubs across the continent and Manchester United have often been credited with an interest in the Spaniard. A clinical old-school striker who relies on his pace and excellent positioning, Moreno could be a decent signing at Old Trafford despite not being the youngest of strikers aged 29 already. The Spaniard is a late bloomer and still looks to have plenty of firepower left in him.
Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
With the club not being where it used to be, the Red Devils simply do not enjoy the pulling power they used to have but it would be a mistake to rule them out of the race for signing Haaland. The Norwegian sensation is regarded as a generational talent and his record at RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund speaks for it. The likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid are thought to be leading the race for the 21-year-old but Manchester United could also join the race if they can clinch a top four finish this campaign.