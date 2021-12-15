Three teams who could sign Dele Alli in January

Bengaluru, Dec. 15: Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to offload midfielder Dele Alli in January with the English international most likely to find a temporary destination to go on loan for the remainder of the season.
A member of the Spurs team since 2015, Alli has struggled for form and consistency in recent years, while injuries haven't been kind either. As a result, he has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur.
The playmaker reportedly has now no future under Antonio Conte and subsequently has been told to pack his bags in the upcoming winter transfer window. However, a loan move for Alli is more likely in January, with potential suitors unwilling to offer the sort of money Tottenham would demand who is under contract until June 2024.
The decision reportedly has alerted several Premier League clubs and these are the three sides that could offer him an escape route.
1. Newcastle United
The Magpies sit 19th on the table and undoubtedly, Eddie Howe is looking at the January market to solve the crisis. They have reportedly already contacted the club over an interim signing of the 25-year-old. However, Spurs reportedly want a clause inserted into the contract that would give Newcastle the option to buy the player - if they maintain their Premier League status.
2. Aston Villa
Villa will be looking to improve their squad further in Steven Gerrard's first transfer window as manager and Alli has been touted as one of the probable options. Villa tried to strengthen their midfield during the summer window but missed out on Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe. Getting Alli on a loan deal now in January could now come out as a feasible option for them.
3. Everton
The Toffees are in dire need of a player in attacking midfield after the departure of James Rodriguez and effectively have no one ready to score goals from midfield. With Alli desperate to reignite his career and the chance of having more playing times at Goodison Park, Everton could be the best place for his further development at this point.