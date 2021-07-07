Three things Germany need to work on for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Kolkata, July 7: Since their 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph in Brazil, things have only gone downwards for Germany.
They have won four World Cups and three Euro Cups, but the German side will be heading into the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup with very little expectations.
Hansi Flick has a herculean task job in his hands as he replaces Joachim Low as the Germany boss after 15 years.
However, Flick, who formerly worked as the assistant of Low in the German national set-up, certainly has the credentials to turn the fortunes of Die Mannschaft around.
Flick most recently worked as the manager of Bayern Munich and his work at the Allianz Arena was nothing short of phenomenal. We have to wait and see whether he can repeat the trick with Germany and lead them to a successful World Cup campaign but from what we have seen from the Die Mannschaft in the Euro Cup, Flick has his task cut out.
Here, we look at three things Flick has to change if he has to turn Germany to become world beaters once again.
1. Find successor to Toni Kroos
Following the Germans' exit from the Round-of-16, Kroos announced his retirement from international football. The 31-year-old is one of the most talented German footballers in the modern era. Flick's job has only become more difficult now with Kroos deciding to not feature for the national team again.
2. Sort out defence
Low kept his faith in a three-man defence with two wing backs providing width and attacking runs but it has been far from effective. Flick has to find the right balance in his backline and bring the solidity they were missing in the Euros.
3. Direct tactics
Germany's tactics in the Euros has been more possession based and passive and they have found it really difficult the open up the opposition defences. Under Flick, Bayern have been one of the most entertaining teams in the whole Europe and he should look to do the same with Germany now.