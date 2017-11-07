Three things we learnt in Premier League before third international break

Bengaluru, November 7: We have approached the third international break in the Premier League after 11 gameweeks and the league table has started shaping up but there is still a long way to go.
We still have 27 games to go before the season ends but let us analyse the big factors we have seen so far.
It is definitely Man City’s title to lose
Pep Guardiola endured the first trophy-less season of his entire career last year which was his maiden season with Manchester City. However, patience does pay off and the Cityzens are the biggest examples of it.
Manchester City are on fire this campaign and have already gone eight points clear at the top of the table. They have 31 points from 11 games with 10 wins and 1 draw. In the process, they have scored as many as 38 goals and conceded just seven boasting both the best offence and defence.
It is as clear as daylight that the Cityzens are clear favourites for the title. However, Guardiola must be wary of the fact that it is the Premier League and you can never afford complacency.
Burnley, the surprise package
Sean Dyche’s Burnley have done pretty well since they were promoted back to the Premier League but this season, the Clarets look on a whole different level.
After 11 games, Burnley are seventh in the League tied on points with giants like Liverpool and Arsenal. If they can continue their good showings, Burnley could well become a feared side.
Mohamed Salah, a bargain
Many were skeptical about the hefty price-tag of Mohamed Salah that Liverpool paid in the summer to bring him from AS Roma. The Egyptian was a major flop previously at Chelsea and most people feared that he would become a flop at Liverpool too.
However, in reality, it has been the exact opposite. Salah has been the highest-scoring winger in Europe this campaign with 12 goals in all competitions already. He has scored more goals than some of the best strikers in the world like Luis Suarez or Romelu Lukaku.
Liverpool surely landed a big bargain in the form of Salah in these days when the market is so inflated.