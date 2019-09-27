Three young Liverpool players who made their mark against MK Dons

Bengaluru, September 27: Since Jurgen Klopp has taken over at Liverpool, the club have improved by leaps and bounds but the Reds have been fairly poor in domestic cup competitions as a whole.
Klopp, like most other managers, used the cup games to test his bench strength and give his regular players a bit of break.
In the last two English League Cup campaigns, they were knocked out from the third round itself which is the first game in the competition for the top six sides in the Premier League. However, this time, the Reds managed to win their first game in the League Cup.
Against League One side MK Dons, Jurgen Klopp as usual fielded a much weakened side compared to the usual starting XI. The team mostly consisted of young players and senior players who hardly gets the opportunity on a weekly basis. Despite that, the Reds came out with a 2-0 win which could have been much more impressive if not for three woodworks.
In this article, we will take a look at three youngsters who made a good impression against MK Dons.
1. Ki-Jana Hoever - 17 years old
The young Dutch defender is very highly-rated at Anfield and he made only his second appearance for the Reds against MK Dons. The defender marked his first start for the club with a goal and became the fourth youngest goalscorer in the club's history. He was a consistent outlet on the right hand side but his passing and crossing were quite average.
However, defensively he was solid and hardly let anything go past him through his side. The versatile defender showed his ability to follow the ball through his well-taken goal. It was a great header but his positioning was more praiseworthy.
2. Caoimhin Kelleher - 20 years old
The young Irish keeper made his debut for the club he has been since 2019. With Alisson Becker injured and unavailable for quite some time now, Adrian has taken up the first-team spot for now and in the League Cup tie, the Spaniard was rested and thus came the chance for the 20-year-old who did a great job under the bar.
The youngster looks greatly assured and confident on the ball. He kept his calm when been closed down and has good range with his passing which must have pleased the manager. The Irishman made two excellent stops in the closing stages of the game.
3. Harvey Elliott - 16 years old
What a debut the 16-year-old had for Liverpool. The youngster last season made the record of becoming the youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League and he came so close to creating yet another milestone for himself not once but twice.
Though he made the record of becoming the youngest ever player to start a game for the Reds, he could have also become their youngest ever goalscorer but was denied twice by the post. He showed some magic of his own cutting in from the right and some good delivery toward the far post.
We got to see Elliott’s immense potential, dribbling, speed, vision and several others where we saw his obvious inexperience, finishing, defensive work, his right foot too. With the right guidance and experience, he has what it takes to become a world beater in the future.