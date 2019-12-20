Throwback 2019: Manchester United's four most famous wins this year

Bengaluru, Dec 20: It's been exactly one year since Manchester United brought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the hot seat of Old Trafford albeit as an interim at the start. But after an impressive run of games, he got a full-time contract and so far it has been a mixed time for him at the Theatre of dreams.
In Premier League, Manchester United so far have accumulated fourth most number of points behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City while also has had a good run of games in domestic and in European competition, beating some of the elite teams in the process.
The Red Devils, however, have been underwhelming too many a times in the last six months but Solskjaer's record in big games so far has arguably been top-notch.
Here we look at such four instances where he guided Manchester United to some of the biggest wins in 2019:
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 3 Manchester United
06/03/2019
Trailing 2-0 after the first leg and many of the top first-team players missing, but still, the Red Devils mounted a historic comeback at Paris, becoming the first team to overturn a 2-0 home deficit last season. Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring inside two minutes for United, who were missing 10 outfield players through injury and suspension.
Although PSG quickly responded and restored their two-goal lead 10 minutes later from Bernat. But an error of Buffon again helped United to maintain the lead. Lukaku scored the second goal before an injury-time penalty of Rashford sealed a historic win for United, who advanced into the next round via away goals.
Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea
11/8/2019
After missing out on top four last season there were several concerns passing around the appointment of Solskjaer. United faced a big test in their first game facing a newly formed Chelsea side under Lampard but with flying colours, again the Norway manager stood up tallest. United recorded their biggest home win over Chelsea since 1965 to doom Frank Lampard to a sorry start as a Premier League manager.
Manchester United took the lead in the first half after Marcus Rashford won and converted a penalty. The Red Devils doubled their lead shortly after the hour mark with Anthony Martial turning in Andreas Pereira's cross. Rashford scored another just a minute later and lastly, debutant James scored the final goal coming off the bench.
Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
4/12/2019
A resolute Manchester United side directed by Marcus Rashford assured Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford ended in disappointing fashion for the away side as the Red Devils ran out 2-1 winners on an acid test. Solskjaer was on a three-match winless run and pressure was mounting on him to produce results but surely he delivered in style.
Rashford beat Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga at his near post after six minutes to break the deadlock before Alli had equalised with a brilliant goal at the end of the first half. But United were excellent in creating a number of excellent chances which handed them a penalty in the second half as Rashford kept his nerve to convert it four minutes after the break.
Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United
8/12/2019
Probably Solskjaer's second most famous win after the PSG victory this year. The Norway man beat two of the biggest managers of all time in a span of a week. Moreover, a Derby victory is always extraordinary, especially when it's away from home and quality there has been a big gap lately from your fiercest rivals.
City just could not handle the pace of Rashford, Martial and James upfront while Mctominay and Fred were also rock-solid in the middle of the pitch. A penalty from Marcus Rashford followed by Anthony Martial's sharp finish made it their day but if not for the crossbar and some shaky finish from Rashford, Guardiola could have faced more misery that night.