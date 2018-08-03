Big blow to Dortmund as Tianjin Quanjian pours cold water on possible Axel Witsel switch

Bengaluru, Aug 3: Belgian World Cupper Axel Witsel will stay with the Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian in the current transfer window after their manager Paulo Sousa ruled out a move.
The 29-year-old signed for Tianjin from Zenit St Petersburg last January in a shocking deal, however, helped them to a first AFC Champions League qualification while playing a key role in World Cup taking Belgium to a third-place finish.
The defensive midfielder has established himself as a renowned player in the last couple of years and many raised eyebrows when he opted for a less comparative league in the Asian Continent.
But some of the recent reports suggest that the Belgian international is now keen to return to Europe and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have offered him an escape route.
Some of the reports also suggested that a deal has been wrapped up already after Witsel signed a deal with Dortmund. Heis currently on holiday on the Spanish island of Ibiza and is scheduled to join the Chinese squad next week but he, reportedly, flew to Germany to get the things done.
The midfielder reportedly only has a €20m release clause and the German side have reportedly acquired him by triggering the amount.
New manager Lucien Favre is reportedly keen to introduce him in a new-look Dortmund midfield alongside Germany midfielder Julian Weigl and new signing Thomas Delaney, who has joined from Werder Bremen.
But pouring cold water on all the rumours, the Chinese side's manager Paulo Sousa now has denied all the reports and has concluded that the player will not be allowed to leave now following the closure of Chinese transfer window.
"I haven't received any information on Witsel's transfer, neither from the club nor the player himself," Sousa told Chinese broadcaster CGTN.
"It is my understanding that the player may have a transfer clause in his contract, but the clause could only be triggered during the transfer window.
"Now that the Chinese transfer window has closed (on July 12), the transfer won't happen.
"I'm convinced that Witsel will be back. He is an integral part of our team."
Following his claims, Shu Yuhui, chairman of the Quanjian group, also said that Witsel would return to China by Sunday.
Hence if going by such statements, it certainly looks like now the 29-year-old's wish to return to top-flight European football has to shelved at least for another six months and the Westfalenstadion side has to look elsewhere for a midfield addition for the time being.