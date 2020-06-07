Football
Werner not distracted by Chelsea rumours, Nagelsmann insists

By Ryan Benson

Leipzig, June 7: Timo Werner's underwhelming performance for RB Leipzig in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Bundesliga strugglers Paderborn was not down to the speculation linking him with Chelsea, Julian Nagelsmann insisted.

Media reports relating to Werner's future have intensified in the past few days, with stories suggesting he is close to joining Chelsea.

Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff claimed before the match that Chelsea have not been in touch regarding Werner yet, while he was also adamant the striker has not triggered his release clause.

RB Leipzig 1-1 Paderborn: Upamecano red proves costly as Bundesliga's bottom side earn point

The Germany international was below-par against rock-bottom Paderborn as Leipzig surprisingly dropped two points.

But Nagelsmann dismissed the idea that "hype" was to blame, pointing out the Stuttgart academy product has had to contend with such pressure since he was a teenager.

"No, it didn't bother him," Nagelsmann said when asked if the Chelsea rumours had affected Werner.

"He was very committed. He was always working out front, like [Paderborn coach] Steffen [Baumgart] said. He was on the run a lot.

"He has a total of 32 or 33 goals this season. Today he missed a few chances, but still set up Patrik [Schick]'s goal.

"I think he would have liked to score with one of his two big chances, but that has nothing to do with the hype about his person. He has known that since he was 14."

The result leaves Leipzig four points adrift of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, but they went three clear of Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, both of whom suffered defeats this weekend.

Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 1:10 [IST]
