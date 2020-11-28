Football
'Tired' Ronaldo rested for Juventus' trip to Benevento

By Dejan Kalinic
Cristiano Ronaldo
A "tired" Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus' clash against Benevento.

Turin, November 28: Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo was being rested for Saturday's trip to Benevento.

Ronaldo, 35, has made a good start to the season, scoring nine goals in seven games in all competitions.

However, the star forward will miss the trip to Benevento due to fatigue.

SERIE A FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

"Cristiano Ronaldo will take an agreed rest session because he was a bit tired after so many games," Pirlo told Juventus TV.

"It was planned that he would not come to Benevento."

Since the start of November, Ronaldo has played eight games for Juve and Portugal.

Only Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic (10) has scored more Serie A goals than Ronaldo's eight this season.

Ronaldo has converted 75 per cent of his big chances, compared to Ibrahimovic's 60, while he has created six chances.

Juventus are fourth in the Serie A table, four points adrift of Milan, ahead of their trip to Benevento.

Story first published: Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
