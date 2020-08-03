Top 10 fastest players in Premier League 2019-20 season

Bengaluru, Aug 3: The premier league is known for it's fast and physical football which makes fans around the world sit on the edge of their seat.
The league is full of players that have the talent to turn defence into attack within a matter of seconds, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Adama Traore.
To shed light on the matter, Opta have listed the top ten-speed merchants who have featured in the top-flight this campaign.
However, the stats validate that neither the likes of Salah, Traore or even Rashford has managed to get into making top ten fastest sprint times in the Premier League this season and the player leading the way may come as a surprise to all.
Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has been regarded as the fastest player in the division with him recording an incredible speed of 23.49mph against Chelsea in June 2020.
He beat Speedstar Adama Traore narrowly who recorded the second-fastest top speed against Chelsea on the final day with 23.48mph.
In third is Manchester United prodigy Mason Greenwood, who scored 10 Premier League goals in his breakthrough season this term. The 18-year old is known for his prolific nature in front of goal but his pace is not to be overlooked. He ran at 23.36mph against Everton on March 1 being the third in this list. His team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka also managed the same speed against West Ham in November 2019 and so is Aston Villa winger Trezeguet against Manchester City in July 2020. All three are joint third in this listing.
The most notable mention in the list comes next with Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu who is the sixth-fastest player in the Premier League this term, with a top speed of 23.33mph against Crystal Palace. He is the only centre-half to be in the top 10 list this season.
The other four names include Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles who ran at 23.27mph against Manchester City in December as the seventh-fastest player while Southampton's Shane Long (23.21mph) is eighth, Manchester United's Fred (23.17mph) is ninth.
City youngster Phil Foden completes the top ten, with his 23.07mph sprint in October, against Aston Villa.
Here is the list of the top 10 fastest players in the Premier League this season:
1. Kyle Walker- 23.49mph
2. Adama Traore- 23.48mph
3= Mason Greenwood- 23.36mph
3= Trezeguet- 23.36mph
3= Aaron Wan-Bissaka- 23.36mph
6. Caglar Soyuncu- 23.33mph
7. Ainsley Maitland-Niles- 23.27mph
8. Shane Long- 23.21mph
9. Fred- 23.17mph
10. Phil Foden- 23.07mph