Top five goal-scorers in Europe's top five leagues in 2021 so far

Bengaluru, Feb 15: We have crossed the halfway mark of the ongoing campaign in Europe's top five leagues and unsurprisingly some of the game’s greatest names are enjoying excellent seasons in front of goal across the continent’s major leagues.
Many of them have continued their good form in this new year as well while a surprising few have joined them early this year with blistering form.
Here we have enlisted such five players across Europe's top five leagues who have scored the most number of goals in 2021 only so far:
1. Robert Lewandowski - 9 goals
The Bundesliga top scorer has continued his last year's form and so far has netted an astonishing 24 league goals in just 18 starts this season. Out of those 9 have come in 2021 only as he looks set to finish as the league’s leading scorer for the sixth time in his career, while his incredible goal record could see him earn a first-ever European Golden Shoe this season.
2. Ilkay Gundogan - 9 goals
One of the most surprising names on this list, the Manchester City midfielder scored only 17 goals in four years prior to 2021. But De Bruyne's injury and Pep deploying him in the advanced midfield, the German international has netted an impressive 9 goals in just 12 games in Premier League in this year.
3. Andre Silva - 9 goals
After his successful loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, he was signed on a permanent move this year. It looks to be one of the best deals in Bundesliga this year as his performances are reaching new levels every week as Frankfurt sit fourth in the league table. He has scored a whopping 18 goals so far and nine have come in 2021.
4. Luis Suarez - 8 goals
Leaving Barcelona looks to have handed the El Pistero a new ray of lifeline who has been the inspiration behind Atletico’s title charge this year. He has scored 8 goals in 7 games in 2021 overall taking his tally to 16 league goals for the league leaders.
5. Youssef En-Nesyri - 8 goals
Probably the best player in La Liga after the turn of the new year, the Sevilla forward has scored 8 goals in just 12 games this season including two hattricks in the process. He is one of the big reasons why the Spanish side sit fourth in the table.