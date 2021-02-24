Top five most valuable strikers in football right now

Bengaluru, Feb 24: Throughout the history of football, strikers have always been the most celebrated footballers. Despite the fact that football is a team game, it is goals that win games and for that very reason, strikers are usually a lot more popular when compared to midfielders and defenders.
We have a host of top strikers plying their trades across the whole world right now and in this article, we will take a look at the top five strikers in world football right now as per their values according to transfermarkt.
5. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - €90 million
At just 27 years of age, Romelu Lukaku has already achieved incredible numbers and still does not get the credit he deserves. The Belgian international is already the all-time top scorer for his country with 57 goals to his name in 89 games.
It came as a surprise to most people that Manchester United let Lukaku leave in 2019 and their loss has been Inter Milan's gain, with the former Everton striker quickly becoming the focal point of the Inter attack. The 27-year-old has 57 goals in 81 appearances for Inter and he is one of the key reasons why the Nerazzurri are leading the Serie A table right now.
4. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - €100 million
Portuguese wonderkid Joao Felix is the most expensive signing in the history of Atletico Madrid and he is finally showing why Diego Simeone's side splashed a fee of over €100 million for his services in the summer of 2019 following a difficult debut season at Wanda Metropolitano. The versatile forward, who formerly played for Benfica, has been excellent this season and will be key for Atletico if they go on to win the La Liga title at the end of the season.
3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - €110 million
Another youngster who has been making the headlines on a weekly basis over the last couple of years, Erling Haaland is truly a generational talent and his stats speak for his immense potential. Just 20 years of age now, the Norwegian has averaged almost one goal per game over the last couple of years which is unbelievable. Wanted by almost every top club across Europe, we have to wait and see where he eventually ends up and how long can Borussia Dortmund keep him at Signal Iduna Park.
2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - €120 million
Harry Kane has been one of the top number nines in the world for several years now and is getting better and better. The 27-year-old is certain to break plenty of records for both club and country by the time he retires. The England skipper has already netted 209 goals for Tottenham Hotspur but might be tempted to make a move away in the future in order to win silverware.
1. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €180 million
The crown jewel of French football, Kylian Mbappe is tipped to eventually take the mantle of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when the iconic duo steps down. Widely considered as the best young striker in the world and to be a future Ballon d'Or award winner, Mbappe is already one of the best of the game despite only being 22-years-old. The Frenchman has been brilliant for PSG as seen by the 90 goals he has scored for them in just 110 appearances so far for the French champions. He was also highly influential for France in their World Cup triumph in 2018.