Top five players with the most assists in a single Premier League campaign

Bengaluru, Sept. 3: The goalscorers always make a difference in a productive campaign but it is equally important to have players who can create opportunities for the goals to be scored.
Every exceptional team required a great playmaker in the same way they need a great goal-scorer and since Premier League's inception in 1992, there are several names who have had equally important time like a scorer.
In the history of the English Premier League, there have been players that have registered more than 100 assists in their career. But, the 20-assist barrier in a single season has only been reached once.
Here we look at the top five players with most assists in a single season:
Frank Lampard – 18 assists (2004/05)
The first season under Jose Mourinho and his best return came in that very season where he amassed 18 goals helping the side win the league over 50 long years. His performances also saw him crowned FWA Footballer of the Year and finish runner-up to Ronaldinho for the Ballon d’Or. The highest-scoring Premier League midfielder of all time in total has three campaigns with the Blues as the top assist provider of the league, in 2004-05, 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.
Cesc Fabregas - 18 assists (2014/15)
Fabregas became Arsenal’s youngest ever player when he burst onto the scene aged 16 and became the main creator in midfield and captained for Arsenal for much of his time with the club before flying to Barcelona.
The second-highest assist provider in Premier League history, after coming back to Premier League with Chelsea, played a crucial role helping the side finishing eight points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City with 18 assists winning the league. He still remains the only man to notch 17 or more assists in two separate Premier League seasons. He earlier registered 17 assists in the 2007/2008 campaign at Arsenal.
Kevin De Bruyne - 18 assists (2016/17)
After not getting a shot at Chelsea, the Belgian moved to rival Manchester City and since then arguably has been one of the best players in the league if not in the world. Guardiola looks to have made him a completely different player than before and just recently become the fastest player in the Premier League to achieve 50 assists in the Premier League in just 123 games.
His most productive season to date came in 2016/17, the midfielder providing 18 assists in a fine personal campaign, helping City winning Guardiola's first league title, with a record 100 points.
Mesut Ozil - 19 assists (2015/16)
The German playmaker has been off the pace lately and appears to be a fringe player who looks to move. However, after making a shock deadline day move to Emirates in 2013, he set the show running for a couple of years. His best performances in a Gunners shirt came in the 2015/16 season, where he created 19 goals for his teammates to be named as the club’s Player of the Season. He is also the only player to achieve the highest assists in a single season in three leagues, Germany (2009/10), Spain (2011/12) and England (2015/16).
Thierry Henry – 20 assists (2002/03)
The French man was not only a goal scorer but also was a key creator of Wenger's phenomenal side in earlier days. He is the only player in the league’s history to score and assist 20+ goals in the same season, a total 44 involvement in 2002-03. It helped Wenger secure their league title and Henry claiming the first of successive PFA Player’s Player and FWA Footballer of the Year doubles. 17 years on, no player has yet matched his 20 assists barrier which truly implies how remarkable his performance was.