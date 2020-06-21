Football
Torino 1-1 Parma: Belotti denied from spot on Serie A's return

By Nicholas Mcgee

Turin, June 21: Andrea Belotti saw a penalty saved as Torino were held to a 1-1 draw by Parma on Serie A's return, missing the chance to gain breathing room in the fight against relegation.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Saturday's match at the Olimpico Grande marked the first in the Italian top flight since March, when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It looked like being a winning return for Torino, who took the lead in the 15th minute when Nicolas Nkoulou met Alex Berenguer's corner with a thumping header.

However, Juraj Kucka curled home an equaliser for European hopefuls Parma 16 minutes later.

1
2021299

Torino were presented a gilt-edged chance to retake the lead three minutes into the second half after Simone Iacoponi fouled Simone Edera in the penalty area.

But Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, having earlier produced a fine save to deny Simone Zaza, thwarted Belotti from 12 yards.

The hosts had to settle for a stalemate that left them three points clear of the bottom three. Parma leapfrogged Milan into seventh, which is a Europa League qualification place.

Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 1:30 [IST]
