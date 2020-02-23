Football
Torino-Parma the latest Serie A game called off due to coronavirus fears

By Peter Hanson
Stadio Olimpico

Rome, February 23: Torino's home fixture against Parma has become the latest Serie A game to be postponed due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.

It was confirmed on Saturday that title-chasing Inter's match against Sampdoria would not go ahead as planned on Sunday, with Hellas Verona-Cagliari and Atalanta-Sassuolo also falling victim.

Torino have now announced their clash with Parma, who sit ninth and still harbour European ambitions this term, will be put back.

"We inform you that the Torino-Parma match, scheduled for today, Sunday 23 February, at 3pm at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium and valid for the 25th day of the Serie A TIM, has been postponed to a date to be decided," a short statement on the club's official website read.

Inter match among three Serie A games postponed amid coronavirus concerns

The decision to postpone the fixtures is part of preventative measures against the spread of coronavirus, officially named Covid-19, in Italy after two people died and dozens more reportedly tested positive.

Prior to the Inter announcement, the Serie B game between Ascoli and Cremonese was called off and up to 88 amateur matches did not take place, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Lazio, who are second, are scheduled to visit Genoa and Roma are due to entertain Lecce as things stand.

Read more about: serie a parma torino football
Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 16:50 [IST]
