Tottenham 3-1 Leicester City: Son scores twice to pile pressure on Arsenal

London, May 1: Tottenham at least temporarily leapfrogged Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Leicester City.
With Arsenal in action at West Ham in the late game on Sunday, Spurs were able to apply pressure to their rivals thanks to their first win in three.
Harry Kane predictably opened the scoring – his 17th goal in 14 Premier League matches against former loan club Leicester – but Son Heung-min stole the show, grabbing a brace.
Tottenham were far more accomplished in the second half than they had been in a shaky opening period, although only the result really matters at this stage of the season with a trip to Liverpool to come next week ahead of a huge north London derby.
The Leicester team showed nine changes from Thursday's 1-1 draw with Roma, yet they enjoyed by far the better of the play prior to Kane's opener, with Patson Daka seeing a low shot from a precise Boubakary Soumare cross touched onto the post by Hugo Lloris.
Brendan Rodgers' side were far too accommodating at the other end, though, when Son swung over a right-wing corner in the 22nd minute and Kane was granted a clear run to head down and past Kasper Schmeichel.
Leicester were similarly generous 11 minutes later, as Nampalys Mendy's underhit backpass set Kane through, forcing Schmeichel to block bravely.
The introduction of Dejan Kulusevski early in the second half then led to the second goal after Cristian Romero won a pair of crunching tackles to tee up the winger, who in turn picked out Son to steer a left-footed finish beyond Schmeichel on the turn.
And Kulusevski and Son combined again for number three, albeit that goal was all about the quality of the scorer, taking a square pass on the edge of the box and curling into the top-left corner.
Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester some belated cheer with a fine stoppage-time consolation, fired in off the post from outside the area.
16 - Across their last 16 games in the Premier League, Spurs have either scored multiple goals (x11) or no goals (x5) in each match. Despite failing to score in five matches in this time, Spurs are the top scorers in the league over this period with 39 goals. All/Nothing. pic.twitter.com/ZcgS1Khap6— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 1, 2022
What does it mean? Three precious points in top-four fight
Unlike Europa Conference League semi-finalists Leicester, Tottenham's sole focus is on league points – and goals from Kane and Son delivered three to move Spurs one clear of Arsenal ahead of their trip to West Ham.
After two games without a shot on target, Conte's men mustered seven and netted with three, perhaps profiting from Leicester's ambition, which left gaping holes at the back after the opening goal. It was not an approach that worked for the Foxes in attack either, unable to attempt a single shot between the 39th and 89th minutes.
Kane keeps scoring
Even following an improved second half to the season, Kane's sluggish start in 2021-22 means he is set for his lowest scoring campaign as a Tottenham regular. Among his 13 goals, though, are strikes against Leicester both at home and away.
Only Alan Shearer, with 20 against Leeds United, has scored more Premier League goals against a specific opponent.
Moura misses the mark
Kulusevski dropped to the bench following Tottenham's recent struggles in attack, with Lucas Moura brought in. But that change was reversed after just 55 minutes in which Moura failed to hit the target with either of his two shots and did not create a single chance for his team-mates.
Spurs suddenly posed a greater threat with the introduction of Kulusevski, who finished with a pair of assists. His incredible close control infuriated Luke Thomas, who was booked for hacking down the substitute following one of three completed dribbles from four attempts.
What's next?
It does not get much tougher than Tottenham's next task, away at Liverpool on Saturday. Leicester go to Roma for their semi-final second leg on Thursday, then host Everton three days later.