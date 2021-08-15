Tottenham captain Lloris backs 'professional' Kane amid City speculation

London, August 15: Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has backed Harry Kane's professionalism amid intense speculation linking the forward with a move to Sunday's Premier League opponents Manchester City.
City manager Josep Guardiola has declared his desire to sign Kane, who had requested Spurs allow him to leave late last season.
The situation has dragged on with no clarity ahead of Sunday's meeting between the two sides to open their Premier League campaigns.
Kane only returned to Tottenham training late this week after a delayed break following Euro 2020 following by a period in isolation.
"Harry is a professional and he is here with a smile," Lloris told The Guardian. "There is a situation in the air, we can not hide that, but it belongs to him and the club.
"I’m just focused on the team, and if the manager needs him he will be professional."
Lloris reiterated the message that the group was focused on one direction, with Kane's situation not affecting their preparations for the new season.
"The priority is the team, the start of the season, and the rest we try to separate," 34-year-old Lloris said.
"The most important for me as the captain and a player is to see my teammates going in the same direction, together. But we are in a period that a lot of things can happen.
"It is also the message from the manager, he just wants players focused on training sessions and focused on the competition, and then we will see what will happen.
"As a player, a teammate, I have no words to say. It belongs to the club and Harry to find a solution."