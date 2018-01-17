Tottenham captain Lloris delighted he opted against quitting club

Bengaluru, January 17: Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris in a revelation with a French television channel has admitted that earlier in his Spurs career he had decided to part ways with the North London side, but, dropped the prospect after Mauricio Pochettino's appointment.
Lloris signed for Spurs in 2012 from a brilliant Lyon side who were then regular at Champions League. However, in both the seasons' Spurs failed to get the UCL spot and in 2013-14 were on the downturn which was managed by Tim Sherwood.
After Sherwood's sacking midway the side appointed the former Southampton boss Pochettino and according to Lloris during that crisis period he thought about moving from the club. However, after talking with new manager Pochettino he decided to stay put.
Speaking to French television station TF1, as reported by Foot-Sur 7, Lloris said: "If I've ever considered a departure from Tottenham? The question, I asked myself after two years at the club, before meeting Mauricio Pochettino."
Lloris has repeatedly been linked with moves away from the club after he proved his worth in the White jersey as well as French national team's number one which saw him linking with French champions Paris Saint-Germain continuously.
However, the €10m shrewd signing who has made well over 200 appearances in all competitions for Spurs suggested that he is happy at the club and looking forward to the current season as they are fighting to be in top four in Premier League as well more progression in UCL.
He added: "PSG last summer? No, although I have a lot of respect for PSG. I am focused on the schedule of Spurs."
Spurs are currently fifth in the league, three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and will face Juventus in Champions League round 16 in the next month.