Tottenham confirm signing of left-back Reguilon

By Daniel Lewis
Sergio Reguilon
Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon has completed a move to Tottenham

London, September 19: Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid.

The left-back's arrival completes the first part of an expected double swoop by Jose Mourinho's side on the Spanish giants, with Gareth Bale set to seal a sensational return to the club.

Reguilon starred on loan with Sevilla last season, helping the club to Europa League success and a fourth-place finish in La Liga.

His form earned Reguilon a first senior cap for Spain earlier this month amid reported interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Tottenham have won the race for the 23-year-old's signature in a transfer that could reportedly be worth £32million (€35.6m), while Madrid are thought to have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal.

Sevilla were also in the running to sign Reguilon but accepted defeat in their pursuit earlier this week, instead bringing in Marcos Acuna from Sporting CP.

Story first published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 22:30 [IST]
