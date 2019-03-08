Football

Tottenham eye AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone as Harry Kane backup

By
AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone (left) is reportedly frustrated with the limited playing time
Bengaluru, March 8: AC Milan's centre-forward Patrick Cutrone has emerged as a surprise target for Tottenham as the Premier League side eye a backup for star striker Harry Kane.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene last year and had a wonderful debut campaign despite a secondary role in the squad.

Having scored 18 goals while assisting six last term, he made a strong case for himself of becoming a first team regular and during the first half of the season, manager Gattusso even graned him his wish.

Although Gonzalo Higuain was the starting striker, Cutrone played frequently and sometimes started alongside the Argentine.

However, following the departure of the veteran forward and the arrival of prolific Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa in January, the Italian youngster has failed to start a Serie A match since January with each of his last five appearances coming off the bench.

And as per latest reports, the Rossoneri forward has been frustrated by the limited role in the squad and wants to look for a new challenge if the situation does not change by June.

Milan would also reportedly consider letting him go if they receive an offer of around £30 million and apparently, Tottenham have now made an enquiry for the forward.

Spurs are in desperate need for a striker to provide genuine competition for Harry Kane and certainly, after spending zero amount this season, it’s very possible that they will make their long-awaited return to the transfer market this summer.

And Cutrone who certainly has shown the world of his talent will surely be an upgrade over ageing Fernando Llorente who will be a free agent in the summer. Meanwhile, Vincent Janssen looks unlikely to ever play for the club again as long as Mauricio Pochettino remains at the helm.

Cutrone although won’t get into the Tottenham team ahead of Kane but Spurs surely can bring on a better player when needed off the bench with the young combative, old-school penalty box predator.

Tottenham, however, are not the only club linked with the 21-year-old as according to more reports, he has also been tracked by Borussia Dortmund and fellow Serie A side, Torino. However, due to Milan's high asking price for the player, the competition for the signature could remain narrow.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 14:05 [IST]
