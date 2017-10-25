Tottenham eye January move for former Liverpool startlet Suso

Bengaluru, October 25: A player Liverpool have regretted selling at an incredibly low price is Spanish international Suso Fernandes. Despite being highly rated by the management and the fans, the Spanish attacking midfielder failed to make it big for Liverpool and was allowed to leave for AC Milan for free in 2015.
Suso started slow at Milan but eventually has made it big for the Rossoneri despite the fact that the Italian capital club are struggling this season. Suso is their biggest performer since last season as Milan’s struggle grow bigger, he could prove to be hard to keep.
Liverpool fans will not be pleased with Spurs at all right now following their recent 4-1 loss to the North London giants and Mauricio Pochettino could further aggravate their wound if reports are to be believed.
Spurs are looking to lure Suso away from Lina in January as per reports in Italy and considering how AC Milan are struggling this season, the Spaniard could consider his option.
Despite the fact Suso only signed a new contract until 2022 last month, he has just a £44 million release clause and Spurs are said to be happy to trigger that for the magical midfielder.
Suso’s release clause is almost the figure doubling the £20.5million offer Spurs made for him in the summer but it is reported that Mauricio Pochettino has made it known to Daniel Levy that Suso could be the player who could help them win the Premier League.
This price seems pretty reasonable given the current inflated climate but whether or not the typically conservative Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is willing to match it remains to be seen.
Suso is still pretty young and looks more than ready to make a fresh start in the Premier League. He could prove to be a huge recruit by Spurs.