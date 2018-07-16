Tottenham eyeing World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard to replace Alderweireld

Bengaluru, July 16: As expected, the FIFA World Cup always promises some great football and some great football talent across the world. French defender Benjamin Pavard would be over the moon now that he has already won the World Cup, that too in his first ever call-up for the national team at a competitive tournament. He is now a top transfer target for the summer, with Tottenham Hotspurs interested in landing him at North London.
Pavard was a standout performer in the France squad with his defending skills coupled with his goal of the tournament contender. Tottenham are now considering making a move for the 22-year old Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, if they’re able to offload Toby Alderweireld this summer. Reports before the World Cup linked Toby Alderweireld to Manchester United but the clubs couldn’t agree on a desirable fee which left the negotiations hanging. However, now with the World Cup over, Mourinho could reignite his desire for an experienced centre-back.
Pavard has been an anchor at centra-back for Stuttgart this past season, starting every game for a Bundesliga side that finished seventh in the table. But although he has only 11 international caps for France, he’s exploded onto the scene in this World Cup, playing 90 minutes in all but one match in this World Cup and helping take Les Bleus to the championship.
Reports also suggest that Bayern Munich have already contacted their Bundesliga rivals to seal a deal for Pavard in the summer of 2019. Pavard’s release clause currently values him at €60mn but the value drops down to €35mn next summer. So, Bayern were willing to agree to a deal on personal terms with Pavard, hoping he would deny a contract extension next summer.
However, Tottenham have valued Alderweireld at €75mn and won’t agree any deal below €70mn for the Belgian. This might prompt Stuttgart to sell him off this summer, not risk losing out some valuable cash next season, that too to a direct League rival.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.