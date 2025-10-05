Why is the IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 Match Stopped in Colombo? India, Pakistan players under 'Insect' Attack

Football Tottenham Secures Third Place In Women's Super League After Narrow Win Over Brighton Tottenham's impressive start continues with a 1-0 win over Brighton, moving them to third in the Women's Super League. Meanwhile, West Ham and Liverpool remain without points this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

Tottenham Hotspur's Women's team has had a strong start in the Women's Super League, climbing to third place after defeating Brighton 1-0. Cathinka Tandberg scored the decisive goal in the 26th minute, marking her third goal of the season. This victory puts Spurs on par with Manchester City, who are in second place.

Despite controlling the game after Tandberg's goal, Tottenham couldn't increase their lead. Eveliina Summanen's free-kick was expertly saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie. Spurs believed they deserved a penalty early on when Toko Kago fell on the ball, but their appeals were dismissed. Under Martin Ho's leadership, this marks their fourth win in five matches.

Aston Villa secured their first victory of the season with a 2-0 win over West Ham, who remain at the bottom of the table. Kirsty Hanson and Lynn Wilms scored within seven minutes in the second half, giving Natalia Arroyo her first win as manager. Chasity Grant hit the post for Villa, while Rachel Daly was denied by Kinga Szemik's excellent save in the first half.

Liverpool continues to struggle this season, losing 1-0 to London City Lionesses. Elena Linari scored an 89th-minute penalty after Nikita Parris was fouled by Rafaela Borggrafe. Isobel Goodwin hit the woodwork during a dominant display from London City Lionesses, who achieved their first clean sheet in WSL while handing Gareth Taylor's team their fourth consecutive loss.

In another match, Leicester City managed a late 1-1 draw against Everton. Ornella Vignola put Everton ahead in the 51st minute, but Noemie Mouchon equalised for Leicester later on. This result reflects Leicester's resilience and ability to fight back even when trailing.

This is only the second time Spurs have won four of their first five games in a WSL season since 2020-21. These victories surpass their previous record of three wins from 16 matches (W3 D4 L9). It's also notable that Spurs have kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time since November 2021.

Tottenham displayed offensive prowess throughout the match, recording 11 shots with an expected goals (xG) value of 1.08. Nnadozie made six crucial saves to prevent further goals from Spurs. Their solid defence and attacking threat highlight their promising form this season.