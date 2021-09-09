Tottenham Hotspur want Iranian Messi, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 9: Sardar Azmoun has been quite a popular name in football circle over the last few years.
Dubbed the Iranian Messi, the dynamic forward has often been linked with a host of top European clubs in the past and has now indicated that he could be on his way to Premier League, Serie A or Bundesliga next season.
The 26-year-old has confirmed that Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur were among several clubs that made an offer to sign him during the summer, but claims that Zenit Saint Petersburg blocked that offer.
With his contract with Russia outfit set to expire next summer, the forward has now threatened to leave Krestovsky Stadium on a free next summer giving Spurs and his other suitors hope to land a bargain.
The Lilywhites will have to fend off plenty of competition for the flamboyant forward who was formerly linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, but it will be quite a spectacular deal if they can bring the 26-year-old to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for free.
Azmoun has been scouted by big European clubs in the past. Although his physical stature is much different to that of Messi and he is also predominantly right-footed, his elegance on the ball, technical attributes, pace, finishing and movement drew the comparisons with the Argentinian icon. He has also been compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic on occasions thanks to his physical stature and grace.
Azmoun has spent the majority of his career in the Russian Premier League and has particularly enjoyed his time at Zenit. He is is currently in his fourth season with Zenit, having fired them to three successive League titles.
He has been firing on all cylinders in Russia for a while now having scored 58 goals for Zenit in 90 games till date while also contributing with 20 assists. He already has six goals in just seven outings this term across all competitions while also scoring four goals in as many games for Iran this year, giving him a grand total of 37 international strikes in just 55 appearances.
Azmoun has been the poster boy of Iranian football for a while now and just like Messi, he also announced his retirement from international football once only to come back after a few months' time.
We have had four Iranian players in the Premier League till date and Azmoun could well be the next in line and it is needless to say that expectations will be bigger from him.
If Spurs can snap him up on a free transfer next summer, it could potentially be a daylight robbery. Azmoun would be the perfect deputy to Harry Kane and can also potentially be his ideal replacement and that too without spending a penny.