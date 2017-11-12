Tottenham join Liverpool in hunt for Manuel Lanzini

London, November 12: Tottenham are "monitoring the progress" of fellow Premier League club West Ham United playmaker Manuel Lanzini, according to reports.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a big fan of the Argentine playmaker ever since he scored against the Lilywhites at White Hart Lane two years ago, report the Mirror.
It is believed that Pochettino has been keeping tabs on the West Ham star since then and could make a big for the former Al Jazira player in January.
It is believed new Hammers boss David Moyes is desperate to keep Lanzini at the London Stadium.
He is one of the players around which he wants to build his new-look Hammers side. Lanzini continues to be among West Ham’s best players and the Scot wants to keep him at any cost.
Everton are said to have had an approach for £35,000-a-week Lanzini rejected in the summer. They then turned their attention to Gylfi Sigurdsson, who completed a move from Swansea.
Lanzini joined the Hammers in July 2015, originally on loan from Al Jazira in the UAE. The move then became permanent in a £9.4million deal. His contract expires in 2020.
He has also been tipped to succeed Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool should the Anfield giants eventually relax their hard-line stance on keeping the Barcelona target.
Spurs do need a depth in their attacking ranks and a versatile player like Lanzini would do pretty well for them. The Argentine is capable of plying his trade as a number ten, as a deep-lying playmaker and he is also pretty effective on the flanks.
Spurs are also linked heavily with AC Milan star winger Suso and are likely to make a move for the former Liverpool youth graduate in January as Milan continues to struggle despite Suso doing an excellent job week in week out.