Tottenham join Manchester United in hunt for David Brooks

Bengaluru, February 5: North Londoners Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head with Manchester United for Bournemouth wonderkid David Brooks, according to reports.
The reports say, Spurs are prepared to pay £50million for the Bournemouth star in the summer but he is also wanted at Old Trafford.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was interested in signing him last summer, but he joined Bournemouth instead for £11m. And the former Sheffield United creative midfielder, now an outside bet for PFA Young Player of the Year, has been in red-hot form on the south coast.
He has six goals and four assists in 22 Premier League appearances, including one of each in the 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea. However, the Welshman is set to be out of action for five weeks after picking up an ankle injury in that stunning win.
He missed the defeat at Cardiff in the weekend, but should be back for the end-of-season run-in. And if the 21-year-old rediscovers his fine form, he will put the big clubs on alert once again.
The senior Welsh international has nine caps under his belt already and his progress has not escaped Manchester United's attention.
Although they have not shown the same interest as Spurs in the past, they may well be tempted to make an offer to test Bournemouth's resolve.
The Cherries fought off clubs chasing their England striker Callum Wilson and now face another battle to ensure their starlet Brooks stays at the Vitality Stadium.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known for wanting to strike a good deal, but he may be tempted to splash the cash in order to sign the Welshman for two reasons.
Firstly, he knows that it may take a big bid to beat competition from rivals for Brooks' signature.
Secondly, Levy is determined to keep Pochettino at the club and will therefore do everything in his power to keep him happy, especially with Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Chelsea reportedly after him.
And providing him with the cash to make signings may well help convince the Argentine to stay put at the club.