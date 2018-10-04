Tottenham to launch sensational bid for PSG star Rabiot

Bengaluru, October 4: Paris Saint-Germain midfield maestro Adrien Rabiot is reportedly a target for Tottenham after rejecting offers of a new deal.
The French midfielder, 23, is out of contract in the summer and free to talk to foreign clubs in January and Spurs are looking to pounce on the situation.
Reports in England claim that PSG have given up on trying to persuade academy graduate Rabiot to stick around.
Parc des Princes boss Thomas Tuchel is still trying his best to change the six-cap French international mind.
Last month, he heaped praise on the midfielder and encouraged him to remain with the Ligue 1 champions.
"I love working with Adrien. He had a difficult situation when he missed the World Cup but his effort has been at a maximum," Tuchel told RMC.
"He has great potential after being trained at this club.
"He is essential for our approach. It is very important to have footballers of this nature."
But Spurs could land a bargain if they can persuade PSG to cash in or get him for free next summer.
However, Spurs are likely to face plenty of competition for the Frenchman with a host of European giants interested in the midfielder including Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.
Meanwhile, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has also admitted his interest in Monaco forward Keita Balde after he almost signed him for Tottenham last year.
He launched a move to bring Balde to the Premier League but the star opted for the South of France instead.
The Spurs chief remains a huge admirer of the ex-Lazio speedster, currently on loan at Inter Milan, despite being rejected by him once already.
The former Southampton manager has watched the attacker since he was a youngster in Barcelona’s academy and he insists he will always be interested in signing the forward if he becomes available.