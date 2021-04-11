Football
Tottenham 1-3 Manchester United: Cavani winner joy after VAR dismay

By Guy Atkinson
Edinson Cavani
Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood struck in the second half as Manchester United edged out Tottenham in a pulsating top-flight clash.

London, April 11: Edinson Cavani shrugged off first-half VAR disbelief to head the winner as Manchester United stretched their unbeaten Premier League away run to 23 games with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham.

The result moved second-placed United seven points ahead of Leicester City, who sit third, while Spurs remained in seventh, six points away from a Champions League qualification spot.

Spurs went ahead five minutes before half-time when Son Heung-min slotted home, just moments after Cavani's strike had been ruled out for a soft-looking foul by Scott McTominay on Tottenham's South Korean forward.

United were raging about the decision, but they bounced back in style in the second period with goals from Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

Story first published: Sunday, April 11, 2021, 23:10 [IST]
