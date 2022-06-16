Football
Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Southampton visit on opening day before trip to Chelsea for Conte

By Tom Patey

London, June 16: Tottenham will open their Premier League campaign at home to Southampton as Antonio Conte embarks on his first full season in charge.

Spurs will be out for revenge in their August 6 opener after Southampton scored two goals in three minutes to steal a 3-2 victory in this exact fixture last February.

That started a run of three losses in four league games, with the one victory perhaps surprisingly coming at Manchester City, as Spurs' form nosedived before they recovered to secure Champions League football.

While Ralph Hasenhuttl's side may pose a tough test, a more difficult challenge follows on the next matchday with a trip to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea for Tottenham's first London derby of the season.

A trip to Premier League champions City comes on September 10, but all eyes will be on October 1 when Spurs visit Arsenal for the first meeting of the campaign between the north London rivals.

Conte's side face a challenging late April, hosting Manchester United before an away clash with Liverpool, while Tottenham will conclude their top-flight season at Leeds United.

Tottenham 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full:

Date Opponent (home or away)
06/08/2022 Southampton (h)
13/08/2022 Chelsea (a)
20/08/2022 Tottenham (h)
27/08/2022 Nottingham Forest (a)
30/08/2022 West Ham (a)
03/09/2022 Fulham (h)
10/09/2022 Manchester City (a)
17/09/2022 Leicester City (h)
01/10/2022 Arsenal (a)
08/10/2022 Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
15/10/2022 Everton (h)
19/10/2022 Manchester United (a)
22/10/2022 Newcastle United (h)
29/10/2022 Bournemouth (a)
05/11/2022 Liverpool (h)
12/11/2022 Leeds United (h)
26/12/2022 Brentford (a)
31/12/2022 Aston Villa (h)
02/01/2023 Crystal Palace (a)
14/01/2023 Arsenal (h)
21/01/2023 Fulham (a)
04/02/2023 Manchester City (h)
11/02/2023 Leicester City (a)
18/02/2023 West Ham (h)
25/02/2023 Chelsea (h)
04/03/2023 Wolves (a)
11/03/2023 Nottingham Forest (h)
18/03/2023 Southampton (a)
01/04/2023 Everton (a)
08/04/2023 Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
15/04/2023 Bournemouth (h)
22/04/2023 Newcastle United (a)
25/04/2023 Manchester United (h)
29/04/2023 Liverpool (a)
06/05/2023 Crystal Palace (h)
13/05/2023 Aston Villa (a)
20/05/2023 Brentford (h)
28/05/2023 Leeds United (a)
Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 13:30 [IST]
