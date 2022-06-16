Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Southampton visit on opening day before trip to Chelsea for Conte

London, June 16: Tottenham will open their Premier League campaign at home to Southampton as Antonio Conte embarks on his first full season in charge.
Spurs will be out for revenge in their August 6 opener after Southampton scored two goals in three minutes to steal a 3-2 victory in this exact fixture last February.
That started a run of three losses in four league games, with the one victory perhaps surprisingly coming at Manchester City, as Spurs' form nosedived before they recovered to secure Champions League football.
While Ralph Hasenhuttl's side may pose a tough test, a more difficult challenge follows on the next matchday with a trip to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea for Tottenham's first London derby of the season.
A trip to Premier League champions City comes on September 10, but all eyes will be on October 1 when Spurs visit Arsenal for the first meeting of the campaign between the north London rivals.
Conte's side face a challenging late April, hosting Manchester United before an away clash with Liverpool, while Tottenham will conclude their top-flight season at Leeds United.
Tottenham 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full:
|Date
|Opponent (home or away)
|06/08/2022
|Southampton (h)
|13/08/2022
|Chelsea (a)
|20/08/2022
|Tottenham (h)
|27/08/2022
|Nottingham Forest (a)
|30/08/2022
|West Ham (a)
|03/09/2022
|Fulham (h)
|10/09/2022
|Manchester City (a)
|17/09/2022
|Leicester City (h)
|01/10/2022
|Arsenal (a)
|08/10/2022
|Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
|15/10/2022
|Everton (h)
|19/10/2022
|Manchester United (a)
|22/10/2022
|Newcastle United (h)
|29/10/2022
|Bournemouth (a)
|05/11/2022
|Liverpool (h)
|12/11/2022
|Leeds United (h)
|26/12/2022
|Brentford (a)
|31/12/2022
|Aston Villa (h)
|02/01/2023
|Crystal Palace (a)
|14/01/2023
|Arsenal (h)
|21/01/2023
|Fulham (a)
|04/02/2023
|Manchester City (h)
|11/02/2023
|Leicester City (a)
|18/02/2023
|West Ham (h)
|25/02/2023
|Chelsea (h)
|04/03/2023
|Wolves (a)
|11/03/2023
|Nottingham Forest (h)
|18/03/2023
|Southampton (a)
|01/04/2023
|Everton (a)
|08/04/2023
|Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
|15/04/2023
|Bournemouth (h)
|22/04/2023
|Newcastle United (a)
|25/04/2023
|Manchester United (h)
|29/04/2023
|Liverpool (a)
|06/05/2023
|Crystal Palace (h)
|13/05/2023
|Aston Villa (a)
|20/05/2023
|Brentford (h)
|28/05/2023
|Leeds United (a)