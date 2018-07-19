Tottenham set to launch bid for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

Bengaluru, July 19: Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to nab Jack Grealish on a cut-price deal from Aston Villa due to the Championship club’s financial woes, according to reports in England.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has accepted the 22-year-old's departure is inevitable and now Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is ready to pounce on the situation.
According to the Mirror, Villa had valued him at around £40m but they may have to accept far less now they have to rebalance the books after failing to land a Premier League promotion pay-day.
Mauricio Pochettino wants the Englishman to join up with the squad for the start of their pre-season tour, and Spurs are said to be considering a deal worth £20,000-a-week deal to tempt him to North London.
With the club expected to move into their new stadium over the next couple of months, it will be an exciting new era for the club, who also have Champions League football to look forward to.
Grealish starred for Steve Bruce’s side last season but could not help fire them back into the Premier League as they finished behind Wolves, Cardiff and Fulham in the table.
And they then lost to the Cottagers in the play-off final at Wembley, essentially making his career decision for him.
He netted three times in 30 Championship games last season and played in Villa’s sole FA Cup game, a 3-1 third round defeat to Peterborough.
Bruce has also reluctantly admitted Grealish’s sale would be huge for the club to get on with making other recruits.
Tottenham leave for the United States on Sunday (July 22) with a raft of stars being rested after the end of the World Cup.
A three-game tour sees them play Roma, AC Milan and Barcelona in the set of glorified friendlies known as the International Champions Cup.
Bruce said earlier this month: “There will be nobody feeling sorry for Aston Villa because financially we have got ourselves in a bit of a pickle, so yes we have got to be ready for that.
"I have enjoyed working with Jack, and Jack is the obvious one that clubs (are going to target) because he had a wonderful six months.
"He reminded everybody as a 22-year-old what a very good player he is.
"He is a special talent, a real special talent, and yes, you don't want to lose him but the inevitable thing is we have to."
