Tottenham target Liverpool star Origi to solve striker crisis

Bengaluru, January 18: Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking at Liverpool’s Divock Origi as a possible solution to their striker woes.
Their talisman Harry Kane has been ruled out till March with an ankle ligament injury while Kane’s deputy Fernando Llorente is keen to leave the club after struggling for minutes this season.
Heung Min Son is capable of playing as a number nine, but he is also missing due to international duty as he is away with his national team South Korea in the Asia Cup.
As a result, Spurs have been looking at players who could fill in the void and have a quite surprising name on their wishlist in Divock Origi of Liverpool.
West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez, who worked with Pochettino at Southampton is also mentioned in the wishlist as per the report. Rodriguez has 13 Championship goals for the Baggies, who are chasing promotion back to the Premier League.
A deal could be easier for Origi, who has 18 months left on his contract and is not getting much playing time at Liverpool.
Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson has also been linked with Spurs, but the Englishman might not like the idea of being a backup to Kane in the long run.
However, pundit Liam Rosenior thinks Wilson would be a "perfect fit" for them.
"I think the Tottenham fans will be desperate for the club to get someone in," he said.
"Mauricio Pochettino has done such a good job. They were minutes away from knocking Juventus out of the Champions League last season and I am desperate for them to take the next step. Now is the time to make that mark.
"I look at Callum Wilson and think he's the perfect fit.
"He is of a profile where he would be delighted to have the chance to play for a club like Tottenham.
"He gives them the pace to run in behind and I wouldn't be surprised if they do put a marker down and show they want to keep Pochettino and build for the future.
"I praised Tottenham in the summer because they realised they had an outstanding head coach who has performed nothing short of a miracle to get them in a position where can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool, but now they are in a position where they have to do something."