Tottenham complete Sessegnon signing

London, Aug 8: Tottenham have completed the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham in a player-plus-cash transfer that sees Josh Onomah move the opposite way.
Sessegnon, who can play anywhere down the left-hand side, has been repeatedly linked with Tottenham over the past 18 months and an agreement was finally reached between the London clubs.
Spurs will reportedly pay Fulham £25million for the 19-year-old, with academy product Onomah - who has spent back-to-back campaigns on loan in the Championship with Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday - included as part of the deal.
England Under-21 international Sessegnon boasts one season of Premier League experience after appearing 35 times for relegated Fulham in 2018-19, scoring twice and laying on six assists for his team-mates.
He becomes Tottenham's fourth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Clarke, who was loaned straight back to Leeds United.