Tottenham want AS Roma midfield dynamo, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, July 17: If reports in England are to be believed, many Premier League sides have expressed their interest in 22-year-old AS Roma midfield Amadou Diawara with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur leading the chase for the Guinea international.

Spurs are believed to be long-term admirers of the defensive midfielder who is regarded highly by scouts across Europe.

Here, we look at what Diawara can bring to Spurs.

No.6

Mourinho's tactics are heavily reliant on world-class players at number six who are far from being just destroyers but are also good with the ball. He may not find players of Claude Makelele or Xabi Alonso's calibre right now at Spurs, but a quality No.6 is a necessity for the North London club and without any doubt, Diawara would be a good option.

Style of play

Diawara loves to make bombarding runs forward occasionally and is an excellent dribbler that is evident from his 0.6 dribbles per game. The 22-year-old is also a clean tackler and averages two tackles per game while also averaging 1.8 interceptions.

Fitness issues

The biggest stumbling block for Diawara's progress has been his lack of fitness. However, his injury struggles is a thing of the past and he looks fitter than ever right now and it will be down to Spurs whether to make a call.

Real Madrid clinch La Kiga title
View Sample
Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 13:34 [IST]
