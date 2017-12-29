Tottenham want to use contract clause to recall striker Vincent Janssen

London, Dec 29: Tottenham Hotspur loanee Vincent Janssen could be heading back to Spurs in January after Popular Turkish media outlet Fanatik has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bolster his attacking ranks and want to activate the clause which can recall striker on loan from Fenerbahce.
The 23-year-old joined Tottenham from AZ Alkmaar in Summer of 2016 for a fee believed to be worth around £17 million after he scored 27 Eredivisie goals in 34 matches the 2015-16 season for AZ, however, failed to live up to the hype as he scored only six goals in 39 appearances in all rivalries for the North Londoners.
Thus to have a second edge in their attack Spurs signed veteran signed veteran signed Diego Llorente from Swansea as his replacement and sent the Dutch striker on loan at the Turkish giants.
Janssen scored two quick goals in his starting three matches however also there failed to make the headlines as-as of now he scored only two goals in 11 Super Lig matches and are currently on an 8 match goalless.
In any case, while Fenerbahce are still ready to give him a chance until the end of the season, the current emergence reports of Spurs calling back the striker in January will surely surprise everyone.
Spurs already have Harry Kane and summer marking Fernando Llorente as their present strikers, which means Janssen is assured to be the third choice which surely won't help in his development whereas being only in three major competitions FA Cup, Premier League and UCL, the player will hardly get any game time ahead of Llorente.
Italian leaders Napoli earlier in the Summer considered the 23-year-old as a potential option and as per some Spurs are recalling the striker only to sell him to the Italian side in January.
But having shown up for Spurs back in August and played numerous circumstances for Fenerbache, FIFA rules don't enable any player to play for more than two clubs in a similar season which all but rules out the possibility.
Popular Turkish media personnel, NtvSpor Fenerbahce journalist Onur Tugrul also has dismissed all these speculations and suggested that the Dutch striker will surely stay at the Turkish side until the end of the season.
According to Sportwitness, He said: “No, Janssen is not leaving. The board members spoke with the player about the situation. It’s not going to happen.”
Janssen has registered three goals and four assists in all competitions this season for Fenerbahce.