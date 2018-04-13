Tottenham want West Ham United defender Masuaku

Bengaluru, April 13: West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku is a £20million summer target for Tottenham Hotspur.
The West Ham star, who can play at either full-back or wing-back, has proved to be a good signing for the Hammers since his signing from Greek side Olympiacos in 2016 for £6.2million.
Chelsea and Monaco have also watched Masuaku, 24, but it is Tottenham who are believed to be leading the chase.
The Frenchman is understood to be happy at West Ham but equally, wants to play Champions League football which Spurs likely to be able to offer next season.
If West Ham stay up, though, boss David Moyes will fight hard to keep one of his star players but he might also feel the temptation to cash in on the Frenchman and use the money to revamp other departments of the squad.
It was reported on Wednesday (April 11) that Masuaku rips the back of his socks as the current West Ham socks are too tight for his bulging calf muscles.
Tottenham will look to use the French-born defender to fill the void left by Danny Rose, should the England international leave at the end of the season.
The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United for quite some time now and we might see the Red Devils making their offer for the England international in the summer.
Masuaku is not the only left-back on Spurs' shortlist as they are also looking to give Ryan Bertrand a route out of struggling Southampton. Mauricio Pochettino knows the full-back closely from his time at the south coast club and the duo could very well reunite at north London.
The Saints are fighting for survival in the Premier League, but the former Chelsea youngster is prepared to leave the South Coast whether they stay up or not.
Manchester United, Newcastle United and Everton are also interested in the £25million-rated star.
