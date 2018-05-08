Tottenham win the race to sign Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon

Bengaluru, May 8: Hottest prospect in English football at the moment, Fulham's young prodigy Ryan Sessegnon has reportedly agreed to join Tottenham once the transfer window opens, regardless of their progress in the Championship playoffs this season.
The 17-year-old English player has drawn interests from all the Europe after his superb spell with Fulham in Championship.
The left-full back who can also operate as a winger has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool while French giants Paris Saint-German have also made an approach to sign the player.
But as per reports in France, when PSG contacted the player for a summer move, they discovered that Tottenham Hotspur have already reached an agreement in principle to sign him.
The youngster reportedly opted to remain in London to be close to family and friends and thus agreed on the move. The exact fee for the transfer has not been disclosed as of yet but it is understood that it might be in the region of £30million.
Plus, it is also expected that after the deal is concluded, the England U21 international will be loaned back to Craven Cottage for next season whether they play Premier League or Championship to continue his further development.
Spurs reportedly see him as next Gareth Bale and that he will apparently replace Danny Rose in the first team in future as the senior England international could leave the north London side in the summer.
The teenage English player who signed a three-year professional contract with Fulham last year in June has been involved with the first team regularly since last season and has scored five goals for Fulham last year.
This season U-21 star has bettered his number by a huge margin and has played a total 49 matches for Fulham, scoring 15 and assisting 6 in all competitions.
The English player has been a key player in Fulham's promotion this season, having been shifted into an attacking role on the left side of the west London side.
The 17-year-old recently also became the first player outside of the top flight to be nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, since its inception in 1983.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.