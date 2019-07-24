Tottenham working on Ryan Sessegnon deal

Bengaluru, July 24: Tottenham are looking to get long term target Ryan Sessegnon in before the window slams shut, according to latest reports.
The transfer activity comes to light just days after Spurs left-back Danny Rose was linked with a Summer move. The English left-back was allowed to stay in England to pursue potential interest from other clubs as the first-team squad and a selection of youth prospects flew to Asia for a pre-season tour.
He has been now tipped to join Juventus and PSG, and Spurs are likely to replace him with the Fulham teenage prodigy.
Spurs were linked with a move for Sessegnon last summer before Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League put off their chances of striking a deal.
But after Fulham’s immediate relegation to the Championship coupled with Sessegnon’s contract expiring next summer Spurs manager Pochettino is said to be confident in striking a cut-price deal.
The young starlet reportedly have a £40 million price tag on his head but Spurs are confident of agreeing a deal worth closer to £25m.
The North London side, however, could add two of their players in negotiation for the deal also. The Cottagers have shown interest in midfielder Josh Onomah, and winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou who were both left off Tottenham’s tour to Asia and have been told to find new clubs.
It is unclear whether they will be included in the deal for Sessegnon or whether they will be bought separately with the funds raised from his sale. But the Championship side's interest in Onomah and Nkoudou has reportedly helped to push negotiations along.
Sessegnon has had plenty of suitors earlier including Manchester United, Liverpool, RB Leipzig and Inter, but his desire to work alongside Mauricio Pochettino and stay put in London could be a big factor in this deal.
Sessegnon is one of the hottest prospects to come out of English football right now. He tore the Championship up and was the driving force behind Fulham's promotion to the Premier League.
Although the teenage prodigy didn’t exactly set the Premier League alight, but at just 19 he has more than enough time to make that right.