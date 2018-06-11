Football

Touchdown: Brazil arrive in Russia ahead of World Cup

Posted By:
Following their win over Austria on Sunday, the Brazilian team arrived in Sochi in the wee hours of Monday
Following their win over Austria on Sunday, the Brazilian team arrived in Sochi in the wee hours of Monday

Sochi, June 11: The big guns have landed in Russia! A confident Brazil squad arrived in Russia in the early hours of Monday (June 11) morning as they set their sights on winning the World Cup for the sixth time.

Neymar, Jesus and Coutinho send Selecao to Russia in style

Neymar and the rest of the team touched down in Sochi, the Black Sea resort city where they will be based during the tournament, just before 3am local time (0000 GMT) on a flight from Vienna. They left the Austrian capital on Sunday (June 10) evening after beating their hosts 3-0 in their final friendly ahead of the World Cup, with Neymar among the scorers.

Brazil Team analysis | Group E analysis (Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Costa Rica)

The world's most expensive player netted on what was his first start since undergoing surgery on a fractured foot in early March, while Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho scored the other goals against an Austrian side who failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Following the win over Austria, coach Tite said he is yet to decide his playing XI for the opening World Cup match against Switzerland. "On Friday I pick the team. Now I'm still on adrenaline," Tite said after the match. "The competitive concentration of these athletes is commendable. Today this team has set an example and is maturing. We came into a game with lots of contact and had a great performance."

Speaking about the star player of the team, Neymar, Tite said, "I do not even know the limit of Neymar. His technical and creative ability is impressive. When we release him in the last third of the field, he's lethal."

Neymar completed 83 minutes before making way for Douglas Costa - a decision Tite explained was taken as a precaution against any potential muscular strains for his star man.

Brazil begin their campaign next Sunday (June 17) when they face Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don. They will also come up against Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

Source: (With input from PTI and agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Scotland won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue