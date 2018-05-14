Transfer: Juve, Napoli eye Genoa's Perin

Bengaluru, May 14: Juventus and Napoli could engage in a bidding war as both the sides are reportedly looking to sign Genoa's 25-year-old shot-stopper Mattia Perin this coming Summer. The Bianconeri will lose one of their long-term stars, Gianluigi Buffon at the end of this season, as he has hinted at retirement.
Their last year's summer signing, former Arsenal and Roma keeper Wojciech Szczesny is set to take Buffon's position as number one but the board is now looking for a solid second choice keeper who can provide competition to him.
Napoli, on the other hand, will also be on the search for a new goalkeeper in the summer after their first choice Pepe Reina set to leave when the current season is over. Both the teams now have reportedly held talks with Genoa to bring 25-year-old Perin to their respective sides this summer.
Recently Genoa's president also admitted the interests from both the sides. "It's true, in the last Lega meeting in Rome, Marotta stopped me and said we had to talk about Mattia," President Preziosi said.
"Now I'm waiting for a phone call so we can sit at a table. Becoming Juve's No 2? I don't know, but he's such a good goalkeeper, that he'd be a waste. Juve, among others, must hurry up because Napoli also want him and negotiations could start soon."
But inviting a bidding war, the Serie A club's director general Giorgio Perinetti has now asked all the interested clubs to produce their best offers as he said the keeper will move for "the biggest offer" only.
"We have always believed that we could keep him. It's only right that big clubs want to sign Perin," the director general added.
"The biggest offer will be what decides whether the player is signed or not. The market sets the price-tag, but we are only at the initial stages of negotiations.
Enrico Preziosi is an experienced President, he knows full well what to do on the transfer market. We must wait, as it's early days."
Perin is an academy product of Genoa and has been a mainstay in the first team since 2013. The 25-year-old slowly has established himself as one of Italian league's goalkeeper and has so far made over 150 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A club.
This season too, the 25-year-old has produced a tremendous season and only has conceded 41 goals in 37 league matches as Genoa look set to finish 12th at the end of this campaign. The shot-stopper only has one year remaining in his deal and reportedly will command a fee of around €20m.
