Vietto to join Sporting CP from Atletico

By
Luciano Vietto
Striker Luciano Vietto's switch from Atletico Madrid to Sporting CP was confirmed.

Madrid, May 15: Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto is making the move to Sporting CP, the La Liga club confirmed on Tuesday.

Vietto, 25, has spent this season on loan at Fulham, but will join the Portuguese giants in a reported €7.5million move.

The Argentinian joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2015 before spending time on loan at Sevilla, Valencia and Fulham.

"Atletico de Madrid has reached an agreement with Sporting CP over the transfer of Luciano Vietto," the club said in a statement.

"The striker, who is currently on loan at Fulham, arrived at our club ahead of the 2015-16 season and will now continue his career in Portugal."

Vietto made 38 appearances in all competitions for Atletico and will join a Sporting side certain to finish third behind Benfica and Porto in the Primeira Liga.

 
Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
