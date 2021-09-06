Transfer review: The big deals in La Liga

Griezmann strengthens Atleti
Atletico Madrid are the reigning Spanish champions and they are determined to defend their crown and to make another run in the Champions League. To do that, Atleti have had a busy summer. Early on in the transfer window, they brought in Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese after an excellent Copa America.
Then, in addition to the young Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, the last hour of deadline day, a deal was struck with Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann, their fifth-top scorer in club history, to return to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.
Depay leads Barca attack
Big changes have taken place at Barcelona, with the squad transformed from top to bottom in new president Joan Laporta's first transfer window. Despite losing Lionel Messi, Barceloa fans have a new forward to get excited about as Memphis Depay has hit the ground running following his switch from Lyon.
After already rippling the net in pre-season, the Dutchman then scored two goals across Barcelona's first three matches of the new La Liga season. Next to him, football fans could also find Sergio Aguero in this new Barca front line.
Camavinga joins Real Madrid
Two signings were made for Real Madrid's first-team squad this summer, one which was announced just before the window actually opened and another that was made official on deadline day. The first was the free transfer of David Alaba, with the veteran defender arriving after a decade of non-stop success with Bayern Munich. Already, in his first few La Liga matches, the Austrian has looked the part.
The deadline day signing was one for the present and the future, as Los Blancos bought highly rated 18-year-old French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.
Bellerin in Spain!
Hector Bellerin may be a La Masia graduate and he may have been capped by the Spanish national team, but the 26-year-old right-back has never actually played in La Liga. Until now, that is.
Real Betis have brought Bellerin in from Arsenal to replace Emerson on the right of their defence and the Catalan will finally have a chance to show Spanish football fans what he can do.