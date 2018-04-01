Transfer rumours: Robert Lewandowski set to force out Real Madrid move

Bengaluru, April 1: Robert Lewandowski’s rumoured move to Real Madrid gained momentum following reports of a contract deal being agreed between the striker and Real Madrid. And now reports in the Spanish capital suggest that the Pole is indeed forcing his move out of Bayern Munich.
Earlier reports suggested that a ’deal in principle’ was set between his new agent and representatives from Real Madrid, with only the Bayern board to convince with a suitable fee for Lewandowski. However, contradictory to a report from Spanish outlet AS, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and coach Jupp Heynckes were adamant that Bayern’s talisman was going nowhere this summer.
Now it has come out that Lewandowski remains sure of securing his dream move to the Bernabeu. And the length he’ll go is to personally hand a transfer request to the club this summer. Rummenigge has previously admitted that Lewandowski sees Real Madrid as "the club of his dreams." The Bavarians, considering an imminent loss of their first-choice striker have themselves put a striker on their priority list.
The Bundesliga giants will have to make their move quickly to replace him and according to AS, they have already lined up three possible replacements in Alvaro Morata, Edinson Cavani and Timo Werner. Despite Lewandowski having his heart set on a move to Madrid, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also looking to make their move and are willing to pay a staggering £131m for his services. But Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly told Zinedine Zidane that the 29-year-old will be their player in the summer.
Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer from fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014. Since then, Robert Lewandowski has been prolific for Bayern, lifting three consecutive Bundesliga titles and on course for a fourth consecutive one. The Pole has scored 100 goals in his 121 appearances for the club.
