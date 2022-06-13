Football
Transfer Talks: Three clubs chasing to sign Luis Suarez

By
Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez (left most)
Bengaluru, June 13: Luis Suarez is rightfully regarded among the best strikers of the modern era. The Uruguayan international has been an absolute phenomenon for every club he has played for, be it at Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

Even at the dusk of his career, the 35-year-old has been immense for Atletico Madrid as he led them to the La Liga title in the 2020-21 season. The 35-year-old bid an emotional farewell to Atletico supporters at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier this month.

However, the legendary striker is set to become a free agent this summer with his deal with Atletico Madrid expiring and there are several clubs looking to clinch his signature on a free transfer this summer. In this article, we will take a look at three potential destinations for Suarez.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan are believed to be in the market to bolster their attack and Luis Suarez is one of the many players they are interested in signing. It is understood that Simone Inzaghi is looking for more firepower up front to rotate with Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez after his side missed out on the Serie A title to local rivals AC Milan.

Serie A has always been an ideal destination for players at the dusk of their careers and Suarez could fancy joining the Nerazzurri. Inter are expected to fight for the title next season as well and also have Champions League football which could be more than enough for Suarez to join them.



Juventus

Another club who have a history of signing world-class footballers in the latter stages of their careers is Juventus. The Old Lady have fallen from their grace over the last couple of seasons with Inter Milan and AC Milan clinching the last two Serie A titles. Juventus will see both Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean returning to their respective clubs at the end of the season with their loan spells ending. Under the circumstances, Suarez could prove to be a valuable addition to them with all his experience and know-how.

Aston Villa

Luis Suarez has been widely linked with a move to Aston Villa to reunite with his former teammates Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho. With Gerrard now the manager of the Lions, Villa have started making a statement in the transfer market and Suarez could prove to be their blockbuster signing that too on a free transfer. Gerrard and Suarez knows each other really well and are huge admirers of each other. A reunion at Villa Park could well be on the cards.

Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 17:58 [IST]
