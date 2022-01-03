Transfer: Three clubs linked with Ross Barkley

Bengaluru, Dec. 3: Chelsea are likely to part ways with Ross Barkley in January with the midfielder reportedly pushing for more game-time.
The
former
Everton
midfielder
has
had
a
difficult
time
at
Stamford
Bridge
since
his
move
in
2018.
He
has
struggled
to
get
regular
minutes
at
the
club
and
yet
to
live
up
to
his
full
potential.
Last season, he spent on loan at Aston Villa but returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer after failing to make an imprint. A loan or permanent deal could not be managed for him last summer and as a result, he has been introduced in Tuchel's plan.
However, he has mostly been a backup option of the side and has only played 126 minutes of Premier League football. But despite the team’s recent issues in regards to injuries, he has struggled to gain regular minutes which indicate Thomas Tuchel’s opinion about him.
The midfielder however is not short of suitors with a host of Premier League clubs waiting in line for his signature. The 27-year-old will reportedly be available on a loan deal as well which has tempted most of the sides additionally.
1. Newcastle United
Magpies have been linked with an array of players since the completion of their Saudi-backed takeover and are now into the first transfer window under the new hierarchy. With the club sitting 19th in the Premier League table, Eddie Howe’s side now remain in a desperate state to add quality in the side. But despite their riches, they are doubtful to lure high-profile players due to relegation fears. Barkley hence reportedly has been discussed as one of the preferred options.
2. Everton
Benitez is reportedly an admirer of the English midfielder's talents and is interested in bringing him to Goodison Park. The Merseysiders are looking to add some players to the squad after dealing with a lot of absentees in this campaign. The club need a push from the market with the squad having some imbalance in the ranks. Barkley who is familiar with the scenes at Goodison Park could hence be a great option to choose from.
3. Leeds United
Bielsa is reportedly happy with the balances of the squad however recognises the side may need some fresh legs to improve from the current situation. Leeds' current position points out that they would be in a relegation battle. In that aspect, Barkley's inclusion could be a welcome move. Leeds reportedly are willing to offer a loan deal. Barkley could avail more playing time at Ellan Road while Bielsa's tactical acumen could help him in his further development.