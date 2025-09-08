Football Tuchel Confident In England's Attack Options Despite Harry Kane's Quiet Outing Against Andorra England manager Thomas Tuchel expresses confidence in Harry Kane's form despite a quiet performance against Andorra. He highlights the team's depth with various attacking options available for upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 12:46 [IST]

England's manager, Thomas Tuchel, is not worried about Harry Kane's recent performance for the national team. Despite England's 2-0 victory over Andorra at Villa Park, Kane had a quiet game. England dominated possession with 82.8%, but only managed goals from a Christian Garcia own goal and Declan Rice's header. Kane, who played the entire match, had just 12 touches, fewer than any other England player.

Tuchel remains confident in his team's attacking capabilities. He highlighted that England has several players who can lead the attack. "We have Ollie, we have Harry, Marcus can play there," Tuchel said. He also mentioned Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon as potential forwards. Phil Foden and Morgan Rogers are also considered options for the number nine position.

Kane's limited involvement was notable compared to others on the pitch. Morgan Gibbs-White, who came on as a substitute in the 78th minute, had 25 touches. Even Andorra's substitute Joel Guillen managed 17 touches after entering just before the hour mark. Despite this, Tuchel is not concerned about Kane's form.

Kane had been scoring consistently for England before this match, with goals in five consecutive games. Tuchel believes it's normal for players to seek rhythm early in the season. "I think like always in the beginning of the season, for every player, you just try to find your rhythm and it's getting there," he said ahead of their next match against Serbia.

The manager also noted that Ollie Watkins was surprisingly not featured at his club's home ground during this match. However, Tuchel sees this as an opportunity to explore different attacking combinations within the squad.

Tuchel is optimistic about finding the right combination of players who will perform well in upcoming matches. He emphasised that they have enough talent to succeed and are looking forward to seeing which players excel in domestic leagues.

As England prepares for their next challenge against Serbia, Tuchel remains focused on maintaining their winning streak while exploring various tactical options within his squad.