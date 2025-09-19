Football Tudor Confident In Juventus Defence Despite Recent High-Scoring Matches Against Inter And Dortmund Igor Tudor expresses confidence in Juventus' defence despite conceding seven goals recently. With a focus on the upcoming match against Hellas Verona, he emphasises the need for a strong performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 21:31 [IST]

Igor Tudor remains confident in his Juventus defence despite recent challenges. The team conceded seven goals over two games but maintained their perfect Serie A start by defeating Inter 4-3, thanks to Vasilije Adzic's late goal. In the Champions League, they drew 4-4 with Borussia Dortmund after trailing 4-2, showcasing resilience in a high-scoring match.

Juventus supporters have raised concerns about Michele Di Gregorio's performance as goalkeeper. However, Tudor expressed unwavering trust in him ahead of their match against Hellas Verona. "There's no rotation. Di Gregorio is a really good goalkeeper. He's made almost no mistakes," Tudor stated, affirming Di Gregorio's position as the first-choice keeper for the season.

Dusan Vlahovic has been impressive this season, scoring six goals in seven matches across all competitions. His recent goal against Dortmund marked his fourth from the bench this season. Despite summer transfer rumours, Tudor believes Vlahovic is now more focused and clear-headed, which is crucial for his performance.

Kenan Yildiz has also been in excellent form for Juventus in 2025, netting nine goals across all competitions. This tally surpasses his combined total from the previous two years with the Bianconeri. Yildiz aims to continue his scoring streak after contributing to Juventus' thrilling win over Inter.

Hellas Verona have struggled offensively this season, scoring just once in their first three matches. Brazilian forward Geovane has yet to find the net despite leading the league in shots attempted without scoring. His efforts have resulted in an expected goals (xG) value of only 0.84, highlighting the need for improved finishing.

Verona's home form at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi has been disappointing recently. They have won just one of their last 14 home league games and drawn five of their last six matches there. Their last streak of four consecutive home draws dates back to December 1982 to February 1983 under Osvaldo Bagnoli.

Juventus' Winning Streak

Juventus have dominated recent encounters with Hellas Verona, winning six of their last seven league meetings and keeping six clean sheets during that span. They started the 2025-26 Serie A season with three consecutive victories for the first time since 2018-19 and aim to extend their winning streak further.

The Bianconeri's success has been bolstered by contributions from various players, with six different scorers so far this season, matching Inter's tally. Their collective effort has been instrumental in maintaining their strong start to the campaign.

Match Prediction and Probabilities

The upcoming clash between Juventus and Hellas Verona sees Juventus as favourites with a win probability of 58.9%. Verona's chances stand at 17.2%, while a draw is estimated at 23.9%. Despite Verona's historical success against Juventus at home, recent form suggests a challenging match ahead for them.

Tudor emphasised the importance of focus and effort for Juventus' upcoming game against Hellas Verona: "We need an extraordinary performance to achieve what we want." He stressed that playing at full capacity is crucial for success and that understanding each match's context is vital when evaluating performances.