Spain Dominates Turkiye 6-0 As Mikel Merino Scores Hat-Trick In World Cup Qualifying Match

Spain delivered a commanding performance, defeating Turkiye 6-0 in their World Cup qualifier at Medas Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu. Mikel Merino was the star, scoring three goals, while Mikel Oyarzabal contributed with three assists. This victory keeps Spain's qualifying campaign flawless and highlights their attacking prowess.

Pedri opened the scoring for Spain just six minutes into the match. He skillfully bypassed Hakan Calhanoglu and curled the ball past Ugurcan Cakir into the bottom-right corner. Turkiye almost equalised through Kerem Akturkoglu, but his effort narrowly missed. Spain quickly capitalised on this miss with Merino finishing a well-executed move involving Nico Williams and Oyarzabal.

Merino extended Spain's lead in first-half stoppage time, converting Pedri's pull-back with a precise finish. After the break, Ferran Torres added to the scoreline by completing a swift counter-attack, slipping his shot under Cakir. Merino completed his hat-trick with a stunning 25-yard curling shot into the top-left corner after receiving Lamine Yamal's pass.

Pedri wrapped up the scoring just after an hour of play, benefiting from more excellent work by Oyarzabal. This comprehensive victory underscores Spain's attacking depth and efficiency as they continue their impressive unbeaten run in competitive matches.

This triumph marks Spain’s second consecutive high-scoring win in their qualifying campaign, having netted nine goals so far. Their potent attack is a testament to why they are considered favourites for next year's tournament in the United States. The team ended with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.42 from 21 shots compared to Turkiye’s 0.54 from nine attempts.

Mikel Merino became only the second Spanish midfielder in 15 years to score a hat-trick for the national team, following Isco’s feat against Argentina in March 2018. Meanwhile, Oyarzabal has been involved in nine goals for Spain this year, leading all European players in goal contributions across competitions.

Spain's current unbeaten streak stands at 26 competitive matches (21 wins and five draws), marking their second-longest run without defeat in history. This consistency reflects their strength and determination as they aim for success on the international stage.