Two European giants that are linked with free agent Angel Di Maria

Bengaluru,
June
8:
After
successful
seven
seasons
at
Paris,
Argentine
star
Angel
Di
Maria's
stint
with
the
PSG
is
all
set
to
end
in
June
as
he
is
set
to
leave
the
club
after
his
current
contract's
end.
The 34-year-old is one of the most decorated players of the club winning 18 domestic trophies in these years, including five league titles. The Argentine international amassed 93 goals and 119 assists in 295 appearances for the side which speaks volumes about his mastery.
However, he is now all set for a new journey and if some of the recent rumours are to be believed these two European giants have already have offered him a new contract:
Barcelona
The Blaugrana are said to be weighing up a contract offer for Di Maria which would be a highly controversial move. The 34-year-old spent five years with Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid and has a huge fan following over there.
He
won
the
LaLiga
title,
two
Copa
del
Reys
and
the
Champions
League
with
Los
Blancos
before
departing
in
2015.
So
any
transfer
to
the
rival
fanbase
will
definitely
generate
some
headlines.
The Blaugrana however are considering the possibility of signing him only as a short-term fix. Xavi's main priority for the right-wing is believed to be Leeds United attacker Rapinha. But the English side are reportedly asking a fee close to €70 million, making things difficult for the Catalans.
As
a
result
the
club
also
looking
at
other
alternatives
where
Di
Maria's
name
has
surfaced.
Given
the
veteran
attacker's
quality
and
experience
along
with
him
being
a
cost-effective
option,
the
deal
could
well
be
a
good
solution
amidst
their
economic
crisis.
Juventus
The Italian giants are reportedly another side who have contacted the player over a transfer. The Bianconeri has an excitingly young squad, but with Paulo Dybala leaving, and Alvaro Morata also probably on the exit door, Allegri is reportedly willing to add more experience to the side.
Di Maria's availability has reportedly alerted him. The attacker remains one of the finest in his generation and the Italian coach reportedly believes Di Maria could bring the quality and winning mentality to the young squad. Juventus reportedly see the Argentine also as a cost-effective addition, with the Italian giants also willing to spend a good fortune on midfield and defence as well.