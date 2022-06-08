Football
Two European giants that are linked with free agent Angel Di Maria

By

Bengaluru, June 8: After successful seven seasons at Paris, Argentine star Angel Di Maria's stint with the PSG is all set to end in June as he is set to leave the club after his current contract's end.

The 34-year-old is one of the most decorated players of the club winning 18 domestic trophies in these years, including five league titles. The Argentine international amassed 93 goals and 119 assists in 295 appearances for the side which speaks volumes about his mastery.

However, he is now all set for a new journey and if some of the recent rumours are to be believed these two European giants have already have offered him a new contract:

Barcelona

The Blaugrana are said to be weighing up a contract offer for Di Maria which would be a highly controversial move. The 34-year-old spent five years with Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid and has a huge fan following over there.

He won the LaLiga title, two Copa del Reys and the Champions League with Los Blancos before departing in 2015. So any transfer to the rival fanbase will definitely generate some headlines.

The Blaugrana however are considering the possibility of signing him only as a short-term fix. Xavi's main priority for the right-wing is believed to be Leeds United attacker Rapinha. But the English side are reportedly asking a fee close to €70 million, making things difficult for the Catalans.

As a result the club also looking at other alternatives where Di Maria's name has surfaced. Given the veteran attacker's quality and experience along with him being a cost-effective option, the deal could well be a good solution amidst their economic crisis.

Juventus

The Italian giants are reportedly another side who have contacted the player over a transfer. The Bianconeri has an excitingly young squad, but with Paulo Dybala leaving, and Alvaro Morata also probably on the exit door, Allegri is reportedly willing to add more experience to the side.

Di Maria's availability has reportedly alerted him. The attacker remains one of the finest in his generation and the Italian coach reportedly believes Di Maria could bring the quality and winning mentality to the young squad. Juventus reportedly see the Argentine also as a cost-effective addition, with the Italian giants also willing to spend a good fortune on midfield and defence as well.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 19:57 [IST]
