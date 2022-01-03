Two Premier League giants eyeing Braga star Ricardo Horta - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Jan. 3: Arsenal are interested in signing in-form Braga midfielder Ricardo Horta next summer however may have to ward off competition from Liverpool.
As per the latest report of Fichajes, the 27-year-old could seek a new challenge next summer after six years at the club and it has alerted many Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool.
Arsenal reportedly have been enticed by his recent goalscoring exploits with Braga for the last couple of seasons. Liverpool too reportedly have been keeping a close eye on his development.
Here are a couple of things you need to know about him:
His career so far at Braga
The Portuguese winger has established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in Portuguese football thanks to his consistent performances in Primeira Liga over the years. Horta has been at the club since 2016 and since then has made 256 competitive appearances for the club, scoring 82 goals while providing 42 assists.
Playing Style
A left-winger by trade however Horta can play anywhere in the attacking third. He is suitable for playing the direct ball between the defensive line while also likes to make the cut from either of the wings to the open field and try to score from inside. He is a very good finisher of the ball, making him a useful asset to have in the final third.
Transfer Fee
Horta's contract at Braga runs all the way until 2024, meaning the Prem sides will have to spend to acquire the Portuguese midfielder. But it is understood that he has a release clause worth €30 million, and the Portuguese club are willing to accept a €20 million fee for his signature.
However, that could increase further if any of the sides push for an immediate transfer mid-season in January. Liverool are in the market for a new winger as both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations next week. Arsenal meanwhile will look to replace Nicolas Pepe who is likely to leave this month. In that regard, their interest in Horta could be quite understandable and genuine.