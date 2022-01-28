Two top clubs eyeing Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen

Kolkata, January 28: Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen seems increasingly likely to leave the club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.
His current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season. The club earlier believed they had struck an agreement with the Denmark international last summer but a change in demands, and recently a switch in agents, has seen his future become doubtful.
Now with just over five months remaining for Chelsea to find a solution some of Europe's biggest clubs are unsurprisingly have started circling around him who are enticed by the opportunity to secure a top-class defender without having to pay a transfer fee.
If rumours are to be belives two clubs have already approached the centre-back over a summer signing and these are two clubs that could sign him for free-
Barcelona
Barcelona are open to the prospect of signing the Danish centre-back on a free transfer as they look to rebuild. The Spanish side have around five centre-backs at the moment however, none of them has been convincing so far. Academy star Ronald Araujo has shown glimpses of talent but apart from him Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique all have been pretty unconvincing. Thus, bringing in a young yet extremely experienced centre-back on a free transfer reportedly has been discussed and as per rumours, they have already contacted the player's agent as well. Barcelona have reportedly held a long-term interest in the defender and at this stage, Christensen's free signing would be perfect for a club that is highly cash strapped.
Bayern Munich
The German champions also have reportedly entered the race to sign the 25-year-old defender as per reports. Bayern Munich are on the lookout for candidates to replace defender Niklas Sule who will leave the club as a free agent next summer. The club reportedly have been alerted by the Chelsea defender's situation. Christensen who has had a good experience of Bundesliga with Gladbach earlier could be a cheap yet experienced replacement of Sule.